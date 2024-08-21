Touchstone Stands Firm on Final Trinity Offer

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has declared its all-share offer for Trinity Exploration & Production Plc final, refusing to increase the bid despite a competing offer from Lease Operators Limited. The company has secured irrevocable commitments from Trinity shareholders representing approximately 41.29% of its share capital, blocking the alternative court-sanctioned scheme proposed by Lease Operators. Touchstone remains focused on delivering shareholder value and progressing towards production from its Cascadura wells.

