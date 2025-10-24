Touchstone Exploration Secures £6.32 Million in Private Placement to Fund 2025 Capital Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ).

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced a successful private placement raising £6.32 million (approximately US$8.44 million) and plans to raise an additional £0.68 million through a retail offer. The funds will support the company’s revised 2025 capital program, including drilling and infrastructure projects. The investment from Purebond Limited, which includes the right to appoint a board member, enhances Touchstone’s financial stability and strategic positioning. Despite a decrease in expected production and funds flow, the company remains focused on advancing its high-return projects.

More about Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, as well as the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. The company is active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

