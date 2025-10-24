Touchstone Exploration Launches Retail Offer to Raise £0.68 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ) is now available.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced a retail offer to raise up to £0.68 million through the issuance of new common shares at 11 pence per share, which is a 2.2% discount to the previous closing price. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to engage retail shareholders in the UK, offering them a chance to participate alongside institutional investors, with the proceeds intended to support the company’s ongoing operations and strategic goals. The retail offer is contingent upon the admission of the new shares to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and AIM market, with the process expected to conclude by the end of October 2025.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The company is primarily engaged in the development of its onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to enhance its production capabilities and expand its market presence.

