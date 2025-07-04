Touchstone Exploration Announces Share Purchases by Executives and Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ) has issued an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announced the purchase of common shares under its Employee and Non-Executive Director Share Purchase Plan. This transaction, conducted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, involved several key executives and directors purchasing shares at a price of C$0.30 each. The move is part of Touchstone’s strategy to align the interests of its management and directors with those of its shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company involved in acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, as well as the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. The company operates primarily in onshore properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and trades its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TXP’.

