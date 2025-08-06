Touchstone Exploration Announces Employee Share Purchases

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ) is now available.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announced purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan, involving key executives such as Paul R. Baay and Scott Budau. The transactions, conducted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, involved the purchase of common shares at C$0.25 each, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

More about Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, as well as the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. The company is active in onshore properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with its common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TXP’.

