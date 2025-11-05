Touch Ventures Director Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Touch Ventures Ltd. ( (AU:TVL) ) has issued an announcement.

Touch Ventures Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Michael Jefferies. The Jefferies Super Fund, for which Jefferies acts as a trustee and beneficiary, acquired 10,000,000 additional shares through an on-market trade, increasing the total number of shares held to 47,482,880. This acquisition, valued at $610,000, reflects a significant increase in Jefferies’ stake in the company, potentially impacting the company’s governance and investor confidence.

