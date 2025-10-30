Toubani Resources Appoints Ausenco for Kobada Gold Project Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:TRE) ) has shared an announcement.

Toubani Resources Limited has appointed Ausenco Services Pty Ltd as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) contractor for its Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali. This appointment is a significant step forward for Toubani as it transitions from planning to execution, with Ausenco’s expertise expected to enhance the project’s development. The Kobada Gold Project is poised to become a key gold-producing asset in West Africa, with strong economic fundamentals and a planned annual production of 162,000 ounces of gold over 9.2 years. The engagement of Ausenco is anticipated to bolster Toubani’s readiness for a Final Investment Decision and further solidify its position in the gold mining industry.

Toubani Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the development and production of gold. The company’s primary project is the Kobada Gold Project located in southern Mali, West Africa, which is positioned within the prolific Birimian greenstone belt. Toubani aims to establish a low-cost, long-life oxide gold operation, supported by a substantial oxide resource base and robust project economics.

