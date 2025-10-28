Toubani Resources Advances Kobada Gold Project with Key Milestones and Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:TRE) ) has provided an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has made significant progress in advancing the Kobada Gold Project, with key milestones achieved in the September quarter. The company completed the competitive tender phase for the EPCM engineer, selected a preferred contractor for geotechnical studies, and received ESIA approval from the State of Mali. Additionally, Toubani announced a substantial A$395 million funding package to support the project’s development, including a gold stream agreement and a multi-tranche placement. These developments position Toubani strongly for the project’s construction phase and enhance its potential as a future gold producer in West Africa.

Toubani Resources Limited is a company focused on advancing the Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali. The company operates within the mining industry, with a primary focus on gold production. Toubani is working towards establishing itself as a significant gold producer in West Africa.

