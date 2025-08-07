Totetsu Kogyo Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Totetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1835) ) has issued an update.

Totetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported strong financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 11.5% rise in net sales and a significant boost in operating profit by 76.2%, indicating robust operational performance. The equity-to-asset ratio improved to 76.6% from 66.0% in the previous quarter, reflecting a stronger financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates continued growth in net sales and profits, suggesting positive future prospects for the company and its stakeholders.

More about Totetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Totetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in various construction projects and services, focusing on infrastructure development and maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 82,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen146.7B

