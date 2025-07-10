Tosoh Corporation Announces Disposal of Treasury Stock for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tosoh ( (JP:4042) ) has issued an update.

Tosoh Corporation has announced a resolution by its Board of Directors to dispose of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. This move is part of a stock compensation plan aimed at aligning the interests of its directors with shareholders and enhancing corporate value. The plan involves allotting restricted shares to directors and executive officers, with specific conditions on transfer restrictions and compensation agreements, to motivate them to contribute to the company’s growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4042) stock is a Hold with a Yen1910.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tosoh stock, see the JP:4042 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various chemical products. The company is known for its wide range of chemical solutions and materials, catering to different market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 951,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen695.6B

For detailed information about 4042 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue