Tortilla Mexican Grill Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance Amid Expansion Efforts

Tortilla Mexican Grill Ltd. ( (GB:MEX) ) has shared an announcement.

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc reported a strong performance for the first half of 2025, with revenue increasing to £35.4 million, a £3.9 million rise from the previous year. The company’s UK like-for-like revenue growth outperformed the industry benchmark, and its franchise network showed significant growth in the UK and UAE. The company is expanding its technological capabilities with self-ordering kiosks and is actively working on converting locations in France to its brand. Despite a loss in its French operations due to ongoing investments, the company remains optimistic about its growth strategy, including new openings in the UK and its first site in Abu Dhabi.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MEX is a Neutral.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Ltd. faces financial challenges with negative equity and net losses, impacting its overall score significantly. However, technical stability and positive corporate events, such as new financing and expansion strategies, contribute positively. The lack of profitability, as indicated by a negative P/E ratio, further weighs on the valuation score.

Founded in 2007 by a San Francisco duo, Tortilla Mexican Grill plc is Europe’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand. The company operates 81 locations in the UK, 24 in France, and 12 in the Middle East, offering authentic California-style burritos, tacos, and salads. Tortilla emphasizes sustainability, using recycled packaging and renewable electricity, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 25,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £17.01M

