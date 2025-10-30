Toromont Industries Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toromont Industries ( (TSE:TIH) ) has issued an announcement.

Toromont Industries reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a slight decline in revenue but an increase in net earnings. The company’s revenue decreased by 2% compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower sales in the Equipment Group, although this was partially offset by a 22% increase in CIMCO’s revenue. Net earnings rose by 7%, aided by a property sale and the acquisition of AVL, despite facing macroeconomic challenges and higher net interest expenses. The Equipment Group maintained strong activity in rentals and product support, while CIMCO’s growth was driven by demand in both Canada and the US. The company’s backlog increased to $1.3 billion, reflecting healthy demand and progress in deliveries.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TIH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TIH is a Outperform.

Toromont Industries’ strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the most significant factors contributing to the score. The valuation suggests potential overvaluation, and mixed earnings call sentiment highlights both opportunities and challenges. The absence of notable corporate events maintains focus on these core aspects.

More about Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates within the industrial equipment sector, providing a range of products and services including equipment rentals, product support, and new equipment deliveries, particularly in power systems. The company also has a significant presence in the refrigeration sector through its CIMCO division, which serves markets in both Canada and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 153,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.92B

