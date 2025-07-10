Toro Corp. Sells LPG Carrier Dream Syrax for $18 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 10, 2025, Toro Corp. announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its 2015-built LPG Carrier vessel, Dream Syrax, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Robin Energy Ltd. for $18 million. The transaction, approved by independent and disinterested board members of both companies, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. This sale will adjust Toro’s fleet to three LPG carriers and one MR tanker, potentially impacting its operational capacity and market positioning in the global energy transportation sector.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TORO is a Neutral.

Toro Corp.’s stock score reflects the company’s strong equity position and undervaluation, juxtaposed against significant operational and financial challenges. The stock’s technical indicators show positive momentum, which could attract short-term investor interest. However, the uncertain financial outlook and cash flow inefficiencies pose risks that investors should be wary of.

Toro Corp. is a global energy transportation services provider, operating a modern fleet of oceangoing vessels. The company specializes in transporting petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide. Toro is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and its common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ‘TORO’.

