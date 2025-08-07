Torishima Pump Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Torishima Pump Mfg.Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6363) ).

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a decline in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 320 million yen compared to the previous year. Despite a 13.5% increase in net sales, the company experienced a drop in operating income and ordinary income, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a modest growth in net sales and a significant increase in operating and ordinary income, indicating a strategic focus on improving financial performance.

More about Torishima Pump Mfg.Co., Ltd.

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial manufacturing sector, focusing on the production and distribution of pumps. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its engineering solutions in fluid management systems.

Average Trading Volume: 80,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen57.02B

For an in-depth examination of 6363 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue