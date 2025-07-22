Torishima Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Torishima Pump Mfg.Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6363) ).

Torishima Pump Mfg., Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 37,725 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, aims to align the interests of directors and executive officers with the company’s performance, potentially enhancing stakeholder value.

More about Torishima Pump Mfg.Co., Ltd.

Torishima Pump Mfg., Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of pumps. The company focuses on providing high-quality pump solutions and services, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 77,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen54.86B

