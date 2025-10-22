Torex Gold Completes Acquisition of Prime Mining, Expands Portfolio with Los Reyes Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Torex Gold Resources ( (TSE:TXG) ) has shared an update.

Torex Gold Resources has completed its acquisition of Prime Mining Corp., adding the Los Reyes development project in Sinaloa, Mexico, to its portfolio. This acquisition aligns with Torex’s strategy to become a diversified precious metals producer in the Americas, enhancing its asset base with significant gold and silver resources and supporting its long-term value delivery to shareholders.

Torex Gold Resources’ overall score reflects strong financial performance and strategic achievements, such as the Media Luna Project and M&A activities. However, challenges in production, cash flow, and increased costs weigh on the score. The technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, while valuation remains reasonable.

More about Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc. is a company operating in the precious metals industry, primarily focusing on gold and silver. It has a diverse portfolio of assets in the Americas, including operating, development, and exploration stage projects, with a strong presence in Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 472,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.61B

