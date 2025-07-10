Torex Gold Achieves Steady Production and Positive Cash Flow in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Torex Gold Resources ( (TSE:TXG) ) just unveiled an update.

Torex Gold Resources reported its Q2 2025 production results, achieving 82,856 ounces of gold equivalent production and selling 76,922 ounces. The company is on track to meet the lower end of its annual production guidance. Following the declaration of commercial production at Media Luna, Torex has returned to positive free cash flow and anticipates continued operational momentum with improved production and cost efficiency in the latter half of the year. The company is also advancing its development projects and expects to announce a return of capital policy soon, which is likely to excite shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TXG) stock is a Buy with a C$39.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Torex Gold Resources stock, see the TSE:TXG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TXG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TXG is a Outperform.

Torex Gold Resources’ overall stock score is bolstered by strong earnings call guidance and strategic corporate events, including its acquisition and exploration efforts. However, liquidity concerns from negative free cash flow and bearish technical indicators exert downward pressure.

More about Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc. is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on the production of gold, silver, and copper. The company operates in the Morelos Complex, with significant mining activities in the ELG Open Pit, ELG Underground, and Media Luna Underground sites.

Average Trading Volume: 335,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.72B

