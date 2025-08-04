Toray Industries Announces Share Repurchase Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toray Industries ( (JP:3402) ) has provided an announcement.

Toray Industries, Inc. announced the repurchase of 8,224,300 shares of its common stock for a total price of 8,204,550,230 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from July 1 to July 31, 2025. This repurchase is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 155,000,000 shares, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Toray Industries, Inc. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of fibers, textiles, plastics, chemicals, and other advanced materials. The company is known for its innovative solutions in various sectors, including automotive, electronics, and healthcare, with a strong market presence in Japan and globally.

YTD Price Performance: 5.03%

Average Trading Volume: 4,655,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1669.5B

