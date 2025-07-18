Topsports International Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Topsports International Holdings Limited ( (HK:6110) ) has shared an announcement.

Topsports International Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all ordinary resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on July 18, 2025. Key resolutions included the approval of financial statements, the declaration of final and special dividends, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors, and the re-election of several directors. Additionally, the company granted mandates for share issuance and repurchase, reflecting a strategic move to enhance its financial flexibility and shareholder value.

Topsports International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the retail industry. It primarily focuses on sportswear and sports equipment, catering to a broad market segment interested in athletic and leisure activities.

