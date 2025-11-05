TopBuild Corp. Reports Q3 Results and Raises 2025 Outlook

TopBuild Corp ( (BLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TopBuild Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a prominent installer of insulation and commercial roofing, as well as a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products across the United States and Canada.

In its latest earnings report, TopBuild Corp. announced third-quarter sales of $1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8%. The company also raised its 2025 sales outlook to include contributions from recent acquisitions, projecting sales between $5.35 billion and $5.45 billion, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a 1.4% increase in sales, driven by acquisitions, despite a decline in volume. The Installation Services segment saw a modest sales growth of 0.2%, while Specialty Distribution sales improved by 1.4%. The company’s strategic acquisitions, totaling approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue, have bolstered its insulation businesses and established a new growth platform in commercial roofing.

Despite challenges such as weak consumer confidence and economic uncertainty affecting residential new construction demand, TopBuild remains optimistic about the strength of the commercial and industrial sectors. The company is well-positioned to seize opportunities in these growing markets, reflecting a positive outlook for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue