Top Form International’s Strong Q1 Sales Amid Global Challenges

Top Form International Limited reported a 37% increase in sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by strong demand from the U.S. market. Despite a temporary suspension of its Indonesian production facility, the company managed to maintain supply by reallocating orders and outsourcing production. Facing global economic uncertainties, Top Form remains focused on innovation and strategic operations to navigate future challenges.

