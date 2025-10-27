Top Form International Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Top Form International Limited ( (HK:0333) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Top Form International Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 3, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the re-election and appointment of directors, the re-appointment of auditors, and the authorization for directors to issue additional shares. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0333) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Top Form International Limited stock, see the HK:0333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Top Form International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 66,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$85.8M

See more data about 0333 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue