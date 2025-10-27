Top Education Group Ltd Announces Change of Address in Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Top Education Group Ltd. ( (HK:1752) ).

Top Education Group Ltd has announced a change in its registered office, principal place of business, head office, and principal share registrar in Australia to a new address in Eveleigh, NSW, effective from November 1, 2025. This move is part of the company’s operational adjustments, while its branch share registrar in Hong Kong remains unchanged, indicating a strategic focus on maintaining its presence in both Australia and Hong Kong.

Top Education Group Ltd.

Top Education Group Ltd is an educational institution based in New South Wales, Australia. The company is involved in providing higher education services and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 870,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$189.8M

