Toogood Gold Corp. Enhances Marketing and Investor Relations Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Toogood Gold Corp. ( (TSE:TGC) ) has issued an update.

Toogood Gold Corp. has announced new marketing services agreements to enhance its investor relations and digital marketing efforts. The company has engaged 1000724287 Ontario Ltd. as its Investor Relations Advisor for six months and Orbiton Capital Corp. for digital marketing services over a 24-month term. These initiatives aim to broaden Toogood’s shareholder base and attract growth capital, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder engagement positively.

More about Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a mining company that holds a 100% interest in the Toogood Gold Project located on New World Island, Newfoundland, a recognized tier-one mining jurisdiction. The project is strategically positioned near other significant mining projects and features high-grade, at-surface gold discoveries with open-ended mineralization. The site benefits from excellent infrastructure, including highway access, power lines, and proximity to tidewater, facilitating efficient exploration and potential development.

Average Trading Volume: 129,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Find detailed analytics on TGC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue