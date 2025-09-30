Tonix Pharma Appoints New Head of Market Access

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Ganesh Kamath as Head of Market Access, effective September 29, 2025. The company also established the wholesale acquisition cost for Tonmya™, setting it at $1,860 per month for a 60-count supply for adults, and $930 per month for a 30-count supply for geriatric patients and adults with mild hepatic impairment.

The most recent analyst rating on (TNXP) stock is a Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TNXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TNXP is a Neutral.

Tonix Pharma’s overall score is driven by strong corporate events, particularly the FDA approval of Tonmya, which significantly boosts its market potential. However, challenges in profitability and valuation weigh down the score. Mixed technical indicators suggest cautious optimism.



More about Tonix Pharma

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products. The company’s primary product, Tonmya™, is used for the treatment of fibromyalgia in adults, with specific pricing set for different patient groups.

Average Trading Volume: 1,502,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $217M



