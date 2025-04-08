Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. Announces New Share Issuance

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. ( (HK:0340) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. announced the issuance of new shares under a general mandate, with agreements made with two independent third-party subscribers. The company plans to issue a total of 327,420,000 shares at a price of HK$0.69 per share, raising net proceeds of HK$225,469,800. The funds will be utilized as outlined in the announcement, and the subscription is subject to approval for listing and dealing in the new shares. The subscribers are independent entities, and neither will become substantial shareholders immediately upon completion.

