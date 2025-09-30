Tongdao Liepin Group Engages in Strategic Wealth Management Subscriptions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tongdao Liepin Group ( (HK:6100) ) has provided an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced multiple subscriptions of structured deposit products through its subsidiaries with XIB and BoH, totaling significant investments. These transactions are funded by the company’s surplus cash reserves and previously redeemed structured deposits, reflecting strategic financial management. The subscriptions, which exceed a 5% but less than 25% applicable percentage ratio, are classified as discloseable transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6100) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tongdao Liepin Group stock, see the HK:6100 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 1,792,929

Current Market Cap: HK$1.84B

