Tongcheng Travel to Announce Interim Results on August 18

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited ( (HK:0780) ) just unveiled an update.

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve and publish the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and operational progress, potentially impacting its market positioning.

More about Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the travel industry with a focus on providing travel services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 14,294,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$45.5B

