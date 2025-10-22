Tong Ren Tang Technologies Delays Circular Dispatch for Transaction Renewals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co ( (HK:1666) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the renewal of continuing connected transactions under the Distribution Framework Agreement and the Master Procurement Agreement. The delay, which pushes the dispatch date to on or before November 30, 2025, is due to the additional time needed to finalize the circular’s details and arrange its publication.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1666) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target.

More about Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company is known for its production and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,483,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.1B



