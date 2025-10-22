TOMRA Systems ASA Issues Oversubscribed NOK 750 Million Green Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tomra Systems ASA ( (GB:0KV7) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TOMRA Systems ASA has successfully issued NOK 750 million in senior unsecured green bonds, divided into two tranches with different tenors and interest rates. The issuance was significantly oversubscribed, indicating strong investor interest, and the bonds will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, potentially enhancing TOMRA’s financial flexibility and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0KV7) stock is a Hold with a NOK135.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 422,785

Current Market Cap: NOK35.73B

