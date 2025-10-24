Tompkins Financial Declares Dividend Amid Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tompkins Financial Corporation ( (TMP) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Tompkins Financial Corporation‘s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on November 14, 2025. The company reported improved financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a 10% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the previous quarter, and a 27% increase compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net income rose to $23.7 million, driven by growth in net interest margin and loan and deposit expansion. The company’s strategic investments have led to increased expenses, but also positioned it well for continued growth and community support.

More about Tompkins Financial Corporation

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking services including loans and deposits. The company focuses on expanding its net interest margin and supporting growth through investments in its business.

