Tombador Iron Extends Transaction Agreement with Colomi Singapore

Tombador Iron Ltd. ( (AU:TI1) ) has provided an announcement.

Tombador Iron Limited has announced an extension of its transaction agreement with Colomi Singapore Pte Ltd to 17 August 2025. This extension is part of the company’s efforts to work with the ASX, major shareholders, and capital advisers to proceed with a re-compliance capital raise, indicating ongoing strategic maneuvers to strengthen its financial positioning.

More about Tombador Iron Ltd.

Tombador Iron Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of iron ore. The company is engaged in developing its iron ore assets to supply the global market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.22M

