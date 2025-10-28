Tolu Minerals Director Adjusts Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Tolu Minerals Limited ( (AU:TOK) ) is now available.

Tolu Minerals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Howard Lole, who has disposed of 80,080 ordinary shares through an on-market sale valued at $108,508. Following this transaction, Mr. Lole no longer holds any ordinary shares directly, while Gusaba Company Limited, where he is a director and shareholder, retains 15,800,900 ordinary shares. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in Mr. Lole’s shareholding, potentially impacting his influence within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 82,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$352.2M

