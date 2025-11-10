Tolu Minerals Announces Director Departure and Changes in Shareholdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tolu Minerals Limited ( (AU:TOK) ) has shared an announcement.

Tolu Minerals Limited announced the cessation of John (Iain) Macpherson as a director, effective November 10, 2025. This change in the board of directors may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance. Macpherson held significant interests in the company through shares and performance rights, which were managed by TrustQore (BVI) Ltd as trustee for the Macpherson Family Trust and Madini Minerals Limited.

More about Tolu Minerals Limited

Tolu Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is involved in various mining projects and holds interests in several mineral deposits, aiming to strengthen its position in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 91,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$345.9M

