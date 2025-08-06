Tokyu Construction Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1720) ).

Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales and profits for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year. The company’s improved financial performance is marked by a 30.2% increase in net sales and a return to profitability, indicating a positive impact on its operations and potential benefits for stakeholders.

More about Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd.

Tokyu Construction Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on building and civil engineering projects. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive construction services in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 440,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen111.2B

