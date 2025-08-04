Tokyo Seimitsu Reports Mixed Q1 FY2026/3 Results with Increased Operating Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd ( (JP:7729) ).

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd reported flat year-on-year sales and orders for the first quarter of FY2026/3, with an increase in operating profit. The company experienced mixed results across its business segments, with a notable increase in operating profit for the semiconductor production equipment segment. This performance reflects the company’s resilience amidst varying market conditions in the semiconductor and automobile sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7729) stock is a Sell with a Yen7500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd stock, see the JP:7729 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd operates in the semiconductor and metrology industries, focusing on semiconductor production equipment and metrology business segments.

YTD Price Performance: 30.08%

Average Trading Volume: 309,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen387.6B

For a thorough assessment of 7729 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue