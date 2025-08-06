Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Announces Corrections to Business Performance Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co ( (JP:4186) ) is now available.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its business performance presentation material for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The corrections pertain to an error in the earnings forecasts section of the presentation, with no changes to the previously reported sales and profits gains.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4186) stock is a Hold with a Yen3730.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co stock, see the JP:4186 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a company based in Kawasaki, Japan, specializing in the production of materials and equipment for the electronics industry, particularly focusing on photoresists and other chemical products used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 605,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen512.7B

For detailed information about 4186 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

