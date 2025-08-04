Tokyo Gas Advances Treasury Stock Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TOKYO GAS Co ( (JP:9531) ).

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. announced the progress of its treasury stock buyback program, acquiring 4,949,000 shares worth approximately 24.19 billion yen between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This buyback is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 35 million shares, reflecting the company’s strategic move to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the supply and distribution of natural gas. The company is a key player in the Japanese market, providing essential energy services to both residential and commercial customers.

YTD Price Performance: 22.90%

Average Trading Volume: 1,406,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1966.9B

