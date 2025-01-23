Tokyo Cosmos Electric Cancels Affiliated Company Status of SAFS

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6772) ) just unveiled an update.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. announced that it is not controlled by Swiss-Asia Financial Services Pte Ltd., thus SAFS does not qualify as an ‘Other Affiliated Company’ under financial regulations. This cancellation of the previous disclosure indicates a clarification in the company’s corporate governance and decision-making autonomy, potentially impacting stakeholders with an interest in the company’s affiliations.

More about Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of electronic components and systems.

YTD Price Performance: 2.10%

Average Trading Volume: 2,652

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen8.27B

