Tokai Corp. Finalizes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tokai ( (JP:9729) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tokai Corp. has completed the disposal of 14,100 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, a decision made by the Board of Directors on June 26, 2025. This move involves a total disposal value of 29,990,700 yen, with shares allocated to directors and corporate officers, potentially impacting the company’s equity structure and aligning management incentives with shareholder interests.

More about Tokai

Tokai Corp. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is led by Representative Director and President Toshiaki Asai.

YTD Price Performance: -5.64%

Average Trading Volume: 32,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.01B

For detailed information about 9729 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue