Tokai Carbon Reports Q2 Earnings Discrepancy with Positive Income Results

The latest announcement is out from Tokai Carbon Co ( (JP:5301) ).

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. announced a discrepancy between its FY2025 Q2 earnings forecast and actual results, with net sales falling short due to reduced sales volume in the carbon black segment. However, the company exceeded expectations in operating, ordinary, and net income due to successful cost reduction initiatives, maintaining its overall FY2025 forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5301) stock is a Hold with a Yen950.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokai Carbon Co stock, see the JP:5301 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokai Carbon Co

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. operates in the carbon industry, focusing on products such as carbon black, which is used in various applications including tires and industrial rubber products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,109,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen220.7B

