Toho Titanium Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

Toho Titanium Company ( (JP:5727) ) has shared an announcement.

Toho Titanium has announced a revision of its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to discrepancies between previously predicted and actual results for the first six months. The company experienced lower-than-expected net sales, primarily due to prolonged inventory adjustments in its titanium metal business and slower recovery in demand for its chemicals division. Despite this, operating and ordinary income figures are expected to align with prior forecasts, aided by the depreciation of the yen, which offsets some negative impacts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5727) stock is a Hold with a Yen1661.00 price target.

More about Toho Titanium Company

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. operates in the titanium industry, focusing on the production of titanium metals and chemicals. The company is known for its aircraft-grade titanium sponge and ultra-fine nickel powder for multilayer ceramic capacitors, serving markets with high demand for advanced materials.

Average Trading Volume: 722,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen109.5B



