Toho Titanium Reports Decline in Financial Performance for 2025

Toho Titanium Company ( (JP:5727) ) has provided an update.

Toho Titanium Company reported a decrease in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits showing significant declines compared to the previous year. The company has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating expected reductions in net sales and profits, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5727) stock is a Hold with a Yen1661.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toho Titanium Company stock, see the JP:5727 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toho Titanium Company

Toho Titanium Company, Limited is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the titanium industry. It focuses on the production and sale of titanium products, which are essential in various industries including aerospace, chemical, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 722,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen109.5B

