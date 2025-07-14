Toho System Science Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Executive Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toho System Science Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4333) ) has issued an announcement.

Toho System Science Co., Ltd. announced the disposal of 15,044 shares of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation to its directors and executive officers. This move is part of a long-term incentive plan to align the interests of management with shareholders, aiming to enhance corporate value and motivate performance improvements.

Toho System Science Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced system solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, indicating its significant presence and influence in the industry.

