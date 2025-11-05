TOHO HOLDINGS Announces Progress in Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8129) ) is now available.

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. announced the status of its share buyback program, acquiring 508,000 common shares at a cost of ¥2,642,607,090 between October 1 and October 31, 2025. This buyback is part of a broader resolution to acquire up to 3,000,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates within the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the distribution of pharmaceutical products and related services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

