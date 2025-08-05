Toho Gas Executes Strategic Share Buy-back

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TOHO GAS Co ( (JP:9533) ) has issued an announcement.

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. announced the repurchase of 689,100 shares of its common stock, valued at approximately ¥2.88 billion, as part of a broader buy-back strategy authorized by its board. This move is part of a larger plan to repurchase up to 5 million shares, representing 5.1% of its outstanding shares, with a total budget of ¥15 billion, indicating a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

More about TOHO GAS Co

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the supply of natural gas and related services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and NSE Premier Market, indicating a strong market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 203,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen425.3B

