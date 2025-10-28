Toho Gas Co. Reports Strong Financial Performance and Dividend Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TOHO GAS Co ( (JP:9533) ) just unveiled an update.

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. reported a 4.7% increase in net sales and a 24.7% rise in operating income for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9533) stock is a Hold with a Yen4871.00 price target.

More about TOHO GAS Co

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the supply of natural gas and related services. It is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is a significant player in the Japanese energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 229,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen433.9B



