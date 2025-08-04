Toho Acetylene Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toho Acetylene Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4093) ) just unveiled an update.

Toho Acetylene Co., Ltd. has completed the payment for the disposal of 19,000 treasury shares under its restricted stock compensation plan, as resolved in a recent board meeting. This move, involving a total transaction value of 6,669,000 yen, is aimed at compensating the company’s directors and senior vice presidents, potentially impacting its financial management and stakeholder relations.

More about Toho Acetylene Co., Ltd.

Toho Acetylene Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of acetylene and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President Hidetoshi Horiuchi.

Average Trading Volume: 66,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen12.3B

