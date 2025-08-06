Toenec Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toenec Corporation ( (JP:1946) ) has provided an announcement.

Toenec Corporation announced the completion of an interim review of its quarterly consolidated financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025, with no changes to the previously disclosed results. The company reported a 2% increase in net sales and a significant rise in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year, indicating strong operational performance and financial health.

More about Toenec Corporation

Toenec Corporation operates in the construction and engineering industry, focusing on providing electrical and telecommunications infrastructure services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 168,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen131B

