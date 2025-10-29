Tobii AB Partially Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Pupil Labs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tobii AB ( (SE:TOBII) ).

Tobii AB has won a partial victory in a patent infringement lawsuit against Pupil Labs GmbH in Germany. The Munich Regional Court ruled that Pupil Labs must stop offering certain eye-tracking products in Germany without Tobii’s permission and pay damages, reinforcing Tobii’s commitment to protecting its intellectual property.

More about Tobii AB

Tobii AB is a global leader in eye tracking and a pioneer of attention computing, headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The company focuses on creating technology that understands human attention and intent, with applications across various sectors including behavioral studies, healthcare, education, gaming, extended reality, and automotive.

